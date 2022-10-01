NFL, NFLPA working on changes to Concussion Protocol

The NFL and NFLPA released a statement on Saturday saying they agree modifications are needed to the Concussion Protocol process.

The modifications are expected to be put into effect “in the coming days.”

The statement:

Of course, all this is in reaction to the past two Miami Dolphins games that saw Tua Tagovailoa injured against the Ravens and then taken off the field Thursday after being slammed to the turf.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested the changes could be implemented as soon as next week’s games.

NFLPA and NFL soon are expected to agree to new protocols in which any time any player demonstrates any instability, he is not allowed to return to the game. The rule could go into effect as early as week 5. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire