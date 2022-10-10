NFL, NFLPA tighten concussion protocols following incident involving Tua Tagovailoa

Reuters Videos

STORY: North Korea says a flurry of recent missile tests were designed to simulate showering the South with tactical nuclear weapons.A warning, according to state news agency KCNA, after large-scale navy drills by South Korean and U.S. forces.Leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly guided exercises by nuclear tactical operation units over the past two weeks involving ballistic missiles with mock nuclear warheads. Its purpose, KCNA says, to deliver a strong message of war deterrence. The agency reported that the various tests simulated targeting military command facilities in the South, striking main ports, and neutralising airports. It also quoted Kim Jong Un as saying:"Even though the enemy continues to talk about dialogue and negotiations, we do not have anything to talk about nor do we feel the need to do so." North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles on Sunday, officials in Seoul and Tokyo said, bringing the total launches up to seven since September 25th.The U.S. and South Korea have held joint navy drills recently, including one that involved a US aircraft carrier on Friday, a day after the South scrambled fighter jets in retaliation to an apparent North Korean aerial bombing drill. U.S. and South Korean officials say there are signs the North might soon detonate a nuclear device in underground tunnels at a nuclear testing site which was officially shuttered in 2018.