NFL, NFLPA still haven't reached agreement on national anthem policy

With the NFL season rapidly approaching, there’s still no official league policy for the national anthem. The league and NFLPA met Monday to try and resolve that issue.

The update: There is no update.

NFL, NFLPA have not reached agreement on national anthem policy

Both sides released a statement saying they’ve had “productive dialogue” and “remain committed to working together on solutions.”

The full statement read:

“Today, we continued our productive dialogue on the issues that players have raised awareness about and we remain committed to working together on solutions. In the spirit of our ongoing collaboration and progress, we will continue the confidentiality of our discussions.”

NFL’s initial national anthem policy would fine players if they didn’t stand

In May, the NFL rolled out a policy that required all players and team personnel to stand when on the field during the national anthem. If players or team personnel did not stand, that franchise would receive a fine from the NFL. The individuals who did not stand would also be subject to a fine from their team.

The May policy did not require players to be present for the national anthem. It gave them the option to remain in the locker room while the anthem was played.

President Donald Trump ripped the NFL for that proposal, calling it “worse.”

NFLPA filed a grievance over NFL’s national anthem policy

In July, the NFLPA filed a grievance over that policy. A few days later, the league announced it would not enforce its national anthem policy while the two sides worked on a solution.

NFL players have still protested during the national anthem

Miami Dolphins receivers Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills knelt prior to the team’s preseason opener. Lineman Robert Quinn raised his fist in the air. Malcolm Jenkins and DeVante Bausby of the Philadelphia Eagles also raised their fists during the national anthem. Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat, though he’s been doing that for years.

NFL, NFLPA running out of time to resolve national anthem policy

With the first game of the regular season just 10 days away, the NFL and the NFLPA are running out of time to set a national anthem policy. Even if the two sides reach an agreement, the issue could persist throughout the season.

Some players have indicated they will continue to protest even if they are fined. And given Trump’s commitment to talking about the issue, there’s a strong chance he’ll respond to whatever policy is put in place.

