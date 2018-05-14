NFL, NFLPA release statements after Supreme Court ruling on sports gambling

In a 6-3 ruling on Monday morning, the Supreme Court of the United States declared that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PAPSA) is unconstitutional, opening the door for states to allow legalized gambling on sports.

While many hailed the decision, the NFL seemingly is not.

In a statement, the league said, “The NFL’s long-standing and unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of our game remains absolute. Congress has long-recognized the potential harms posed by sports betting to the integrity of sporting contests and the public confidence in these events.

“Given that history, we intend to call on Congress again, this time to enact a core regulatory framework for legalized sports betting. We also will work closely with our clubs to ensure that any state efforts that move forward in the meantime protect our fans and the integrity of the game.”

Call us cynical, but the moment the NFL figures out how to monetize gambling for itself and funnel more money in owners’ coffers, the league will be all for it. We have a hard time imagining Jerry Jones in particular standing idly by if there’s a chance for him to have betting windows at AT&T Stadium.

The NFL Players’ Association also released a statement, which said:

“The Supreme Court’s decision today reaffirms our decision to collaborate with the other sports unions on the issues of player safety, integrity of our games and privacy and publicity rights. Our union will monitor developments closely and address the implications of this decision with the NFL, state legislators and other relevant stakeholders.”

