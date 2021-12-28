NFL, NFLPA move to adopt new CDC isolation recommendations

When it comes to the pandemic, the NFL and NFL Players Association have one overriding objective. To get the games in.

In that regard, the league and the union received a belated Christmas gift on Monday. The CDC has reduced the isolation time for individuals who have tested positive from 10 days to five. Per multiple reports, the NFL and NFLPA could soon implement that change in its own protocols.

This would mean, based on the current protocols, that unvaccinated persons who test positive will be gone for five days, not 10. It also would mean that vaccinated players who test positive can return after five days, even if they don’t test negative.

That’s a huge boost for the league as management and labor try to get all games in, through the end of the postseason. By getting players back sooner, it’s more likely that games will be played.

