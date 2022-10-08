NFL, NFLPA find medical staffs followed protocol with Tua Tagovailoa, plan to modify going forward

After Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came back from an injury that was originally reported as a head injury in the team’s Week 3 battle with the Buffalo Bills, the NFL and NFLPA launched an investigation into the team an unaffiliated medical professional’s processes.

Then, with Tagovailoa suffering another blow to the head on Thursday, resulting in the quarterback being stretchered off of the field, pressure was applied to the league and union to take this matter seriously.

On Sunday, the league and NFLPA released a statement regarding their findings which cleared Miami’s media staff and unaffiliated media professionals of wrongdoing. However, it was evident that changes needed to be made to the protocols in question.

The NFL and NFLPA have released the results of their review of two or Tagovailoa’s handling following an apparent head injury on September 25 In a joint statement, both parties agreed that “the outcome in this case is not what was intended when the protocols were drafted” pic.twitter.com/73Ba21lY6O — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 8, 2022

There will be changes coming to the concussion protocol that will prohibit players that exhibited the instability that Tagovailoa did from returning to a game.

This is a step, but there’s still plenty of work to be done when it comes to player safety.

