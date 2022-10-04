It’s been known since the NFL Players Association invoked the right to launch an investigation as to the handling of Tua Tagovailoa nine days ago that, eventually, Tua would be interviewed.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the interview will happen today.

As PFT reported over the weekend, the NFLPA plans to ask Tua whether, if he told the doctors he had a back injury, they actually examined his back.

The union’s broader concern continues to be that, whether it was a head injury or a back injury, the gross motor instability demonstrated by Tua should have kept him out of the game.

The NFL has promised full transparency as to the results of the investigation. Already, the NFLPA has fired the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant associated with Tua’s care.

NFL, NFLPA will interview Tua Tagovailoa on Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk