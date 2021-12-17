NFL-NFLPA discussing further modifications of COVID protocols

The NFL agreed to postpone three games this week, and the union agreed to work on further modifications of the COVID-19 protocols, according to a source.

The NFL wants to make it easier for teams with COVID issues to field sufficient players by shortening the time period for the return of a vaccinated, asymptomatic player who has tested positive.

With the Omicron variant more contagious but causing less illness, the NFL-NFLPA protocols have become outdated. The challenge is to move quickly to a new, practical model that allows vaccinated, asymptomatic players to play, even if still technically positive.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant is precisely the kind of change that warrants a flexible response,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to the 32 teams Friday.

The NFL postponed three games this weekend with the Raiders playing at Cleveland on Monday at 5 p.m. ET; the Washington at Philadelphia game will kickoff Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET; and the Seattle at Rams game also has moved to 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

