NFL, NFLPA discussing delaying start of free agency

Now that the Collective Bargaining Agreement has passed, the NFL and the Players Association are moving on to a pressing matter. They are discussing delaying the start of free agency, a source tells PFT.

The legal tampering window is scheduled to open Monday with free agents able to officially sign contracts when the new league year starts Wednesday.

PFT reported last week that the NFL wanted to wait to discuss the matter with the NFLPA until after the vote.

The COVID-19 outbreak would not stop the league from holding free agency as normal. Players just would not visit team facilities — many of which are closed — before signing.

However, the league and its players also have to consider the optics of signing multi-million dollar contracts with all that is going on in the world.

With potentially $700 million in extra spending, players could benefit from a delay in the start of free agency. It will give teams more time to plan for how to spend it.

