NFL, NFLPA decide Bills-Bengals will not be resumed this week

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed or played this upcoming week.

The NFL and NFLPA came to that decision following a cardiac arrest situation which unfolded on Monday Night Football in Week 17 involving Bills defender Damar Hamlin.

The league sent out the following statement:

NFL UPDATE ON BILLS-BENGALS GAME AND WEEK 18 SCHEDULE The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

Hamlin is still in a hospital only a few miles from where the contest was being played in Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium. The NFL and Bills both released prior updates which stated Hamlin is in critical condition.

