NFL, NFLPA say concussion protocol was not violated with Patrick Chung

The NFL and the players’ union jointly released a statement today saying that there was no violation of the league’s concussion protocol when Patriots safety Patrick Chung played a few plays against the Jaguars after suffering a concussion.

After an investigation was launched last week, a statement was released today saying that “the NFL and NFLPA both concluded that the Protocol was not violated.”

The investigation included interviews with Patriots personnel, a game official, the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant and the booth spotter assigned to watch players for symptoms of concussions.

Chung initially came out of the game because an official noticed he was slow to get up, but then he was put back in without being checked for a concussion. It was only after he played several plays that the Patriots’ coaching staff took him out for a concussion check. He was then taken out of the game for good at halftime.

So the Patriots’ coaches are to be commended. And while there may not have been any violation from the medical personnel, it is alarming that it was the coaches — not the medical personnel whose job is to look for concussion symptoms — who noticed that Chung was struggling. There’s still work to be done on implementing the concussion protocol properly each time.