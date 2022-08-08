NFL, NFLPA: Ayahuasca isn’t banned under substance-abuse policy or PED policy

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted in a podcast that debuted last week to using ayahuasca in recent offseasons. In so doing (and in openly talking about using it), Rodgers faces no issues with the NFL.

Both the league and the NFL Players Association have informed PFT that ayahuasca counts as neither a prohibited compound under the substance-abuse policy nor a PED.

The primary psychoactive ingredient, N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), is a Schedule I drug under federal law. It’s not a problem under NFL law.

Even without a positive test, players can fall under scrutiny for admitting to using a given substance. During his playing career, receiver Randy Moss admitted to smoking marijuana “every blue moon.” That sparked an effort by the league to place him in the drug-testing program. Ultimately, the league office backed off.

It won’t even be an issue with ayahuasca. Players can use it. They can talk about using it. They can use it some more.

That said, it’s probably not a good idea to include a cup of it with the pre-game meal — even if the results would make for some must-see TV.

