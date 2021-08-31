NFL, NFLPA agree to weekly COVID testing for vaccinated players and staff

With the preseason complete and preparations for the regular season now underway, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to modify the frequency schedule for COVID-19 testing.

Vaccinated players and staff members will now be tested once a week while unvaccinated players will continue to receive daily testing. Since the start of training camp, vaccinated individuals were tested once every 14 days.

Those vaccinated players and staff who test positive must stay away from the team until producing two consecutive tests at least 24 hours apart.

Earlier this month, the NFL Players Association urged the league to reinstate daily testing for all individuals regardless of vaccination status. The union believed this practice would help ensure that vaccinated players and staff members didn’t unknowingly transmit the coronavirus.

But NFL officials countered with weekly testing because of the belief that such a schedule would adequately help teams identify COVID-19 cases. The testing will take place on the first three days after each week beginning with the day after games.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL, NFLPA modify COVID testing for vaccinated players and staff