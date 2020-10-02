NFL, NFLPA agree to extend daily coronavirus testing in wake of Titans' outbreak

The NFL and NFLPA will continue daily to test both players and coaches for coronavirus, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The league and the union agreed to extend daily testing Friday. The agreement comes with some new bye-week stipulations that players and coaches must follow.

Daily testing is now extended until further notice, per the NFL memo. That covers bye weeks, which is relevant with the #Steelers and #Titans unexpectedly getting theirs this weekend after Tennessee's COVID-19 outbreak. https://t.co/57p4nceg8f — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 2, 2020

During bye weeks, players and coaches still must submit to daily coronavirus testing. They are also not allowed to leave their club’s city during the bye week. Players and coaches who miss a test will receive a $50,000 fine. A second missed test will result in a one-game suspension. A third missed test will result in “additional discipline.”

NFL extends daily testing as response to Titans’ outbreak

The agreement comes as the Tennessee Titans are battling a coronavirus outbreak. At least 13 members of the organization have tested positive for coronavirus since Tuesday. The NFL has already postponed the Titans’ Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as a result of the Titans’ positive tests.

The league’s inclusion of the new bye-week protocols is likely not a coincidence. With the Titans game postponed, both the Titans and Steelers will treat Week 4 as if they are on a bye. The new extension will ensure players on both teams will continue to be tested daily so the league can monitor the Titans’ outbreak.

It’s the second time this week the NFL has issued updated coronavirus protocols. On Thursday, the league sent a memo to teams outlining additional measures to take when a team is dealing with an outbreak.

