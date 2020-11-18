NFL, NFLPA agree to key offseason dates for 2021

The Telegraph

England have confirmed their summer schedule for 2021, which will see the men's side play India in a marquee five-match Test series that it is anticipated will be played in front of capacity crowds. While the schedule remains provisional due to Covid-19, the schedule released entails England playing matches at nine different grounds. All matches were played at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford this year, as the venues have hotels on site enabling games to be played in bio-secure conditions. But England's draft itinerary for 2021 includes nine different host grounds, and a ticket ballot in anticipation of live crowds being permitted once again. All grounds are currently planning on the basis of being able to allow full capacity for matches. “It’s an exciting prospect for England fans," said Tom Harrison, the ECB’s chief executive. "While Covid means there’s still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country.” Trent Bridge, Lord's, Headingley, the Oval and Old Trafford have been awarded the five Tests against India, which are scheduled to begin in Nottingham on August 4. England also announced white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, in June and July. Dates and venues have yet to be fixed for England women. But the ECB confirmed that both South Africa and New Zealand are expected to travel for 50 and 20-over series. England's visually impaired team will return to the field against Australia. It is likely that more fixtures will subsequently be announced for England men, with New Zealand expected to come for a two-Test tour at the start of the summer. The timing of the series will partly depend on who qualifies for the inaugural World Test Championship final, which will be played at Lord's. India and Australia are the two favourites to qualify, with New Zealand also strong contenders. England have an outside chance of reaching the final, depending on their performances in India and Sri Lanka this winter. While only three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka have been confirmed, they are also likely to play a three-game T20I series in England. The Ageas Bowl has not yet been awarded any fixtures for next summer, but will hope to host at least one of the fixtures that have yet to be confirmed.