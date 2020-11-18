NFL, NFLPA agree to key 2021 offseason dates originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL has settled on a tentative schedule for the 2021 offseason after reaching an agreement with the NFL Players Association, according to multiple reports. Though the schedule remains subject to change as the pandemic maintains its grip on the U.S., setting a series of dates was the first step toward pushing through COVID-19 into the 2021 season.

Below are the key offseason dates agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA.

-- Feb. 7, 2021 – Super Bowl LV (date already determined)

-- Feb. 23, 2021 – Franchise tag window opens, expected to close after two weeks

-- March 17, 2021 – Free agency begins at 4 p.m. ET

-- April 5, 2021 – Offseason workouts for teams with new coaches allowed to begin

-- April 19, 2021 – Offseason workouts for all other teams allowed to begin

-- April 23, 2021 – Last day of restricted free agency signing period

-- April 28, 2021 – Last day for teams to match offer sheets for restricted free agents

-- April 29, 2021 – Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft

-- April 30 – May 1, 2021 – Rounds 2-7 of the 2021 NFL Draft

Offseason workouts were cancelled in 2020, as was the entire NFL preseason. For now, the NFL is planning to move ahead with scheduling out offseason workouts but no indication has been given as to the fate of the 2021 preseason.