NFL and NFLPA agree on dates for 2024 league year

The NFL and the NFL Player’s Association agreed on some key dates for the 2024 league year, according to a letter distributed by the union on Thursday.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network shared the letter on Twitter. Some dates in the letter included the start of the 2024 League Year and dates involving restricted free agents.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed on the following dates for the 2024 league year, per a side letter the union distributed today. pic.twitter.com/nTeJ4dMdng — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 1, 2023

The 2024 league year will begin on Mar. 13 at 4 p.m. Eastern time, which means the 2023 league year will end a minute before that.

The league year start is significant because it also marks the beginning of the free agency period. As a result, expect Mar. 13 to be a busy day across the NFL.

From Feb. 20 to Mar. 5, teams can designate Franchise and Transition Tag players. Depending on how contract negotiations develop, this could be a significant day with retaining tight end T.J. Hockenson.

According to Pelissero, the 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place in Detroit, is scheduled to begin on April 25.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire