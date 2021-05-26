NFL, NFLPA agree to 2022 salary cap ceiling of $208.2M; How that impacts the Eagles

The final salary cap won't be set until February, and it could land below $208.2M in 2022 depending on revenue projections. But this is a step back in the right direction, with major cash from new media deals, gambling, etc., expected to spike the cap in 2023 and beyond. https://t.co/8h8cYjjf1d — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 26, 2021

The Eagles had to shuffle some things around to get under the 2021 salary cap, but 2022 has the potential to be a monster offseason for GM, Howie Roseman.

On Wednesday, the NFL and the players union agreed upon a “ceiling” for the 2022 season, stopping at a floor of $208.2 million per Tom Peliserro.

The league and NFLPA previously set the salary cap for the 2021 season at $182.5 million.

With the Carson Wentz dead money and several other huge deals coming off the books, here’s how the Eagles will be impacted by the record number.

Eagles in the positive

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman watches players warm up during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

While teams like the Packers, Cowboys, Rams, Saints, and Texans all project to be over the $208 million cap next year, Philadelphia will sit pretty with around $21 million as of now and the potential for $30 million more to be freed up the Birds makes moves or restructure the deals for Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and others.

Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) attempts a pass as Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry (58) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles still reportedly covet one or both of these players and Roseman would have almost $60 million to lure free agents and pull off the trade.

Story continues

Star free agents

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) makes a catch during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Big-name free agents like Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, Davante Adams, T.J. Watt, Fred Warner, Nick Chubb, and others could all be available.

1

1