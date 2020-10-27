NFL, NFLPA: 19 positive COVID-19 tests between October 18-24

The NFL and NFL Players Association have given weekly updates on the COVID-19 testing numbers around the league and the latest release came out on Tuesday.

Over a period between October 18 and October 24, the league administered 42,687 tests to a total of 7,817 players and team personnel. There were 19 positive tests in that group.

Eight of the positive tests belonged to players. There were 16,799 tests taken by 2,491 players.

The Raiders, Saints, Panthers, Jaguars, Bills, and Falcons all placed players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last week. Some of the players were deemed close contacts of infected people and had to stay away from their teams as a result. The Titans did not have any positives last week, but an investigation into an outbreak earlier this year led the league to fine the team $350,000.

Since August 1, there have been 55 confirmed postive tests for players and 82 confirmed cases for other team personnel.

