NFL, NFL Films tab the Chicago Bears for 'Hard Knocks' training camp series

CHICAGO, Ill. - With the newfound excitement around the Chicago Bears, the NFL and NFL Films want to capture it all first hand.

The Bears were picked to be featured on the training camp featured series Hard Knocks, the league, NFL Films and Bears announced on Thursday.

The series is officially called "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears." It will be a five-episode series that debuts on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream on Max.

New episodes will on Tuesdays through Sept. 3, following the five-week run of the new installment of "Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants."

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will provide our passionate fans across the world the ability to experience this unique and critical time in the history of our franchise," Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said in a written statement.

This will be the first time in franchise history the Chicago Bears will be featured on Hard Knocks.

The series provides an inside look into the Bears training camp, "providing unparalleled access to the Bears in preparation for the 2024 season," the release says.

This summer's series will be narrated by Liev Schreiber.

"We are honored to feature such an iconic NFL franchise on ‘Hard Knocks,’" NFL Films Senior Director and Supervising Producer Shannon Furman said in a statement. "The Chicago Bears have a talented roster, coaching staff and front office all determined to match the expectations of a hungry fanbase. We are thankful to the entire organization for opening their doors to us for what is sure to be an exciting training camp this summer."