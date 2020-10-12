NFL Next Gen Stats: Saints O-Line one of the most-balanced, most-effective units

Updated offense win rates after Sunday. Horizontal is pass block. Vertical is run block. Up and right are good. ESPN model based on tracking data via NextGen Stats. pic.twitter.com/2AgZ5L5JtN — Brian Burke (@bburkeESPN) October 12, 2020





A chart from ESPN analyst Brian Burke using NFL Next Gen Stats data proves what a lot of New Orleans Saints fans know: the Saints offensive line is one of the best in the league. ESPN’s stats for pass block win rate and run block win rate grade New Orleans highly, making them one of just a few teams to exceed in both areas of the game.

Some units are effective in one area or the other. A lot of NFL teams field bad offensive lines week in and week out. Despite suffering a series of injuries and absences — left guard Andrus Peat is questionable to return from an ankle injury, and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is expected to bounce back from a Week 4 concussion — the Saints have joined the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, and New England Patriots in the top tier.

But we’ve also seen firsthand how perilous this situation can be. The Saints offense was shut down when Ramczyk was replaced by backup Ethan Greenidge in Week 4’s win over the Detroit Lions, resulting in a few scoreless drives late that helped Detroit cut into the Saints’ lead. And Peat hasn’t played as well as his backup Nick Easton when healthy. Both Easton and rookie right guard Cesar Ruiz ranked top-10 in ESPN’s pass block win rate stat going into Week 5 (as did second-year center Erik McCoy, graded best in the NFL), but Peat didn’t qualify.

That could happen as soon as in Monday night’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers, who have fielded one of the three worst offensive lines per Burke’s chart. And they’re missing starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga and right guard Trai Turner.