NFL Next Gen Stats: Saints’ Hail Mary was ‘most improbable completion’ of 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Whew buddy. Between the distance the pass needed to travel and the number of defenders both downfield and crowded around Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saintssuccessful touchdown catch by Marquez Callaway was rated as the “most improbable completion” of the 2021 season by NFL Next Gen Stats, with an estimated success rate of just 9.9%.

That’s wild, and it speaks to a lot of factors. Winston’s big arm and ability to place the ball accurately even at long range. Callaway’s confidence at the catch point. The work the Saints have put in preparing for these “Hail Mary” situations each week.

They don’t put these points on the board without the right mix of elements, and they deserve all the credit in the world for pulling off such an unlikely feat. The time Callaway has had to establish chemistry with Winston while the team’s best receivers have been out should pay off once they return; expect Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith to do a lot to open up the field for the second-year pro.

Recommended Stories