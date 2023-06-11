NFL Next Gen Stats: Bills’ Ed Oliver more than meets the QB pressure eye

Ed Oliver’s extension with the Buffalo Bills drew a mixed bag of reactions.

NFL Next Gen Stats supports the decision.

Oliver’s single-season high in terms of sacks is only five from his rookie year. In his career, Oliver has just 14.5 total.

So why extend him? It’s all about the quarterback pressures and Next Gen Stats brings us the context.

In that department, Oliver is up there with the likes of some very notable players such as Aaron Donald and Chris Jones. The Bills defender ranks in the top five, alongside those names, in terms of quarterback pressure totals since the 2020 season.

Check out the impressive data below:

The Bills have agreed to a four-year, $68 million extension with Ed Oliver (per @RapSheet). Oliver generated a 11.6% pressure rate over the last three seasons, 4th-highest among defensive tackles during that time frame (min. 600 pass rushes).#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/q0eDGRgR9G — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) June 5, 2023

