NFL news: New York Jets coach Adam Gase says television and internet are 'pollution of the brain'

An NFL head coach has described television and the internet as "pollution of the brain" and a distraction from football.

Adam Gase was this week presented as the new head coach of the New York Jets, famously one of the most demanding positions in the sport at a franchise that has been down on its luck but under the intense media glare of the New York media.

Gase, who was fired by the Jets' division rivals the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, attracted a lot of online attention for his appearance at his first press conference in New York when he appeared to be restless with his eyes bulging.

But when asked about those comments on ESPN Radio, he not only seemed blissfully unaware but said he doesn't pay attention to anything outside football.

“I don’t have Twitter, Instagram....” Gase said, via the Palm Beach Post.

“I don’t read the internet. I don’t watch TV. Like, all that stuff — it’s irrelevant to me. To me, it’s pollution of the brain. I really don’t care. …All I know is, do we win any games because of it?”

Gase faces a tough task in overhauling an underperforming franchise at the Meadowlands but at least counts on a significant amount of cap space. The Jets can be expected to make a hard run at some of free agency's biggest names, with a move expected for star running back Le'Veon Bell - who sat out the 2018 seasion - and edge-rushing talent on the defensive side of the ball.

The team is expected to evaluate Antonio Brown's situation in Pittsburgh, an undoubtedly elite wide receiver who is likely to be traded this off-season after a fall-out with the Steelers' top brass.