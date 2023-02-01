NFL news: Tom Brady retires from the NFL, again, but ‘for good’

Tom Brady is hanging ’em up… again.

This time, he says for good.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has announced his retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL. In a message, Brady said this time it’s “for good.”

Brady posted a message to his social media channels on Wednesday. He did so at an interesting time, exactly one year to the day that he last retired.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Brady retired, but it only lasted 41 days.

Brady’s latest message can be found below:

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

In his career, Brady was 33-3 against the Buffalo Bills. Almost all of that relates to his AFC East days with the Pats, 20 years in total.

Brady leaves the game with countless records.

Of course, it remains to be seen if his decision sticks. The 45-year-old could have a change of heart once again.

Many did not believe Brady a year ago when he left the game. Among those was actually Buffalo QB Josh Allen.

While Brady most recently played in the NFC South with the Bucs, there is still a bit of a news connection.

Bradt was slated to play against the Bills on the road one more time in 2023, so if he does return to the Buccaneers, he could visit Orchard Park one more time next year.

