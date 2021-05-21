Tim Tebow apparel No. 1 seller in all major NFL Shop categories one day after signing

Tebowmania is upon us again and yes, it's very real. Because even though fans were cautioned about buying Tim Tebow jerseys, they're jumping at the chance to do it anyway.

The top five selling items at NFL Shop on Friday, one day after the Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed Tebow on a one-year deal, are all Tebow items.

At https://t.co/jHuhn4vMsP today, the top five selling items are all....Tim Tebow items. pic.twitter.com/k2wdJvX5lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2021

Tebow men's jersey. Tebow women's jersey. Tebow men's T-shirt. Tebow women's T-shirt. Tebow youth jersey.

Every gender and age demographic wants their Tebow apparel. It's the top two best-selling items in men's wear and women's wear. The jersey is No. 1 in youth apparel, which is dominated by jerseys rather than T-shirts or other items. It's the top three in jerseys, the top two in T-shirts. The only major category it's not leading in is sweatshirts, but to be fair it's summer in Florida.

The sixth-highest selling item overall, all categories, is the Chicago Bears orange alternate jersey for first-round draft pick Justin Fields. The Bears traded up in an attempt to get a franchise quarterback.

The apparel is listed by Fanatics, the NFL Shop supplier, and is not set by individual teams. They are all "special event items" and will ship once the Jaguars confirm the players' number for the season. All Tebow items are currently listed as No. 85.

Tebow back in NFL for comeback turn

Tebow, 34, reportedly requested a tryout months ago with the Jaguars and head coach Urban Meyer, who coached the Jacksonville native during his decorated college career at Florida.

The Jaguars made it official on Thursday and signed the former NFL quarterback to a one-year deal at the tight end position. He hasn't played since the 2015 preseason and hasn't been in an NFL regular season game since 2012, when he made two starts with the New York Jets.

But he's a popular figure and has transcended the sports circle to become a celebrity in various walks of life and culture. There's a good chance Tebow doesn't make the Jaguars' tight end depth chart when the regular season rolls around, but fans clearly don't care much if that's the case. They'll be able to always say and show they were there when Tebow attempted a comeback in Jacksonville.

