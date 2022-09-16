NFL news: Steelers will be without TJ Watt vs. Bills

All eyes on the Tennessee Titans for the Buffalo Bills.

But forecasting ahead for a second, the Bills won’t see a very talented player lining up across from them down the road.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially placed outside linebacker T.J. Watt on IR according to Steelers Wire.

In Week 1, Pittsburgh pulled off an upset win against the Cincinnati Bengals. But the Steelers lost Watt to a torn pec muscle.

Placing Watt on the designation means he’s out at least four games. Watt does not have the possibility of returning in time to face Buffalo in Week 5 when the Bills welcome the Steelers to Orchard Park.

In recent years even with the successes Buffalo has had, Pittsburgh had found a way to nap them once in awhile. Watt had a lot to do with that because he’s one of the best players in the league.

Watt led the NFL the past two seasons in sacks with 15 and 22.5, respectively. Against the Bills, Watt has 2.5 sacks in three games with nine QB hits and two forced fumbles as well.

Any team facing Pittsburgh, Buffalo included, will have a leg up on them while Watt is out.

