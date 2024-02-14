NFL news: Shooting near Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade sees 8-10 injured

Advertisement
At least 1 person dead, up to 10-15 injured after shooting near Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Doug Farrar
·1 min read

Two people have been detained following an active shooter situation near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday in which 8-10 people were injured, police have told multiple sources.

The incident happened at Union Station near the parade that started at 11:00 a.m.

