Seahawks' Jamal Adams reportedly not expected to participate in mandatory minicamp

Jamal Adams will not participate in the Seattle Seahawks' mandatory minicamp this week as he seeks a contract extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Adams also sat out of voluntary OTAs.

Holding out from a mandatory camp comes with potential fines.

The Seahawks acquired Adams in a trade with the New York Jets last offseason. The Jets received two first-round draft picks (2021 and 2022), a third-round selection (2021) and safety Bradley McDougald. The Seahawks also received a fourth-round pick.

Adams 'plan' to retire with Seahawks

Adams, 25, was frustrated with the Jets and criticized the team for not giving him an extension past his rookie deal.

He made $3.59 million in 2020 and is set to make $9.86 million this upcoming season, which is his option year.

Adams said after the trade, via NBC Sports, “The plan is to retire here. That is my plan. But those things handle themselves.”

Now it's time for the Seahawks to make it a reality, or at least take the next step in making it one.

Adams is one of the best young safeties in the league, a three-time Pro Bowler and former No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has one All-Pro selection and had a career-high 9.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits for the Seahawks last season.

