  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Patriots' Cam Newton working with throwing coach to reportedly 'rebuild' certain fundamentals

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the New England Patriots look to get back to their winning ways, Cam Newton is also eyeing a rebuild of a certain kind. 

The veteran quarterback has quietly been working during the offseason with a throwing coach to "rebuild some of his fundamentals," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported on Sunday. 

As voluntary offseason team work shifted to its second phase with on-field work, Reiss said some who were on the field with Newton "noticed a difference." Reiss added that "some teammates view Newton as getting off to a nice start last week." 

Newton changed his throwing motion after shoulder surgery in 2019 while with the Carolina Panthers. He suffered a foot injury that ended his season at two games. The 2020 campaign was his first with the Patriots after signing a one-year deal with New England and he signed another one-year deal with the organization this past March. 

The 10-year veteran is widely known as a hard worker with a solid work ethic who is first into the training facilities and commonly the last one out. He'll be pushed at the position by Mac Jones, the Patriots' No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Alabama. Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are also on the roster. 

Newton completed 65.8 percent of his passes, nearly a career-best, for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2020. He tested positive for COVID-19 in October and missed a game.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Julio Jones wants to play with ex-Panthers QB Cam Newton

    Very few players have experienced Cam Newton from afar like Julio Jones.

  • The Clippers are following a familiar script after Game 1 loss against Mavericks

    This is what happens when every playoff loss is a referendum on the state of the franchise and the wins are mere stays of execution.

  • Iran official says nuke inspector deal expired; talks go on

    Iran's hard-line parliament speaker said Sunday a temporary deal between Tehran and international inspectors to preserve surveillance images taken at nuclear sites had ended, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts to save the Islamic Republic's atomic accord with world powers. As fellow hard-liners demanded Iran delete the images, officials delayed an earlier-planned news conference by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. The last-minute discussions further underscored the narrowing window for the U.S. and others to reach terms with Iran.

  • Kinzinger: Kevin McCarthy has "failed to tell the truth" about the election

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) took aim on Sunday at the leadership of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the day before McCarthy's GOP predecessor hosts a fundraiser for the Illinois lawmaker. Why it matters: Kinzinger has been a prominent critic of Donald Trump and was one of 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach the former president. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who endorsed McCarthy as his successor in 2018, will headline the fundraiser for Kinzinger.What he's saying: "I do think that Kevin has failed to tell the truth to the Republicans and to the American people, and it pains me to say it and it's not like I enjoy standing up and saying this," Kinzinger said on Fox News Sunday. He added that the 74 million Americans who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump do so "because their leaders have not told them otherwise. The people they trust have either been silent or not told them the truth.""My party to this point has said things like it was hugs and kisses, it was ANTIFA and BLM — it was anything but what it was, which was a Trump-inspired insurrection on the Capitol and people deserve to hear the truth."Of note: Kinzinger, one of 35 House Republicans to vote in favor of establishing a bipartisan commission into the events of Jan. 6, also addressed Republican hesitancy to pursue a full investigation out of fear of the political ramifications in the mid-term elections, noting that insurrection will play a role in the 2022 races "anyway.""I think it'll go to 2022 and we’ll look like we're just sitting here denying reality and facts," Kinzinger said.If the commission fails, he warned, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) could run a "select committee" and drag the issue into 2024. Go deeper: Backers of Adam Kinzinger launch group to boost his politicsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Belarus scrambles fighter to force airliner to land, arrests opponent

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing criticism from across Europe. In the dramatic incident, described by one EU leader as a hijacking, a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet escorted a Ryanair-operated passenger plane flying from Athens to Lithuania. The plane was suddenly diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where authorities detained journalist Roman Protasevich.

  • Susan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that infrastructure negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are "the test" that "will determine whether ... we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue." She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that she hopes the bargaining continues, but acknowledged the two sides are "still pretty far apart" because of "fundamental differences" about the definition of infrastructure, and the total cost of the package, even after President Biden trimmed the proposal down by more than $500 billion last week. Amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations between the parties, GOP Sen. Susan Collins tell @GStephanopoulos she believes "negotiations should continue," adding: "It's important to note that there's some fundamental difference here." https://t.co/WTOoh8gB9r pic.twitter.com/nZ2ceXk7RJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 23, 2021 Meanwhile, White House adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash that the latest adjustment to the price tag shows Biden is willing to "negotiate in good faith" and a "serious manner" and suggested the onus now falls on Republicans like Collins to reciprocate. WH Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond says President Biden's slimmed down counteroffer on infrastructure shows he's willing to "negotiate in good faith." "The real question is whether the Republicans will meet the effort that the President is showing," Richmond adds. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/8zf5YBfsO4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • ESPN Power Rankings: Browns hold steady

    Despite a very good NFL draft class, the Cleveland Browns held steady in ESPN's newest power rankings.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Prince William shares 'happiest' and 'saddest' memories of Scotland, where he learned of mother Diana's death

    The royal reflected on the moment he learned that his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, had died in a car accident.

  • Mets vs Marlins Highlights: Mets rookies lead way in wild 12-inning win over Marlins

    Beset by a staggering number of injuries, the Mets saw their rookies step up and help lead them to a 6-5, 12-inning win, in Miami. Jake Hager and Khalil Lee got their first Major League hits and Johneshwy Fargas delivered a two-run triple in the 12th inning that proved to be the difference in the victory.

  • PFF says Washington one of the 5 most improved teams in 2021

    The Washington Football Team went to the playoffs after winning the NFC East in 2020. While that was a major accomplishment, Washington did

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • French Open 2021: Betting odds, tips for Roland Garros

    Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.

  • Soccer-Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations

    Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.

  • Tennis-Former champ Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury

    Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. Halep won her maiden Gram Slam title at the French Open in 2018, beating American Sloane Stephens in the final.

  • NHL roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT

    Boston's Craig Smith took advantage of a momentary lapse from goalie Ilya Samsonov to score the winner 5:48 into the second overtime as the host Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 3 of an East Division first-round series on Wednesday night. Smith grabbed a loose puck behind the Capitals' net and wrapped it around the left post and in before Samsonov could get back into position after stopping the puck's momentum behind his goal. The goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

  • Soccer-Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record on final day

    MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he netted for the 41st time in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg. The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record of 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

  • Circuit of The Americas turn-by-turn analysis

    The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series are set for their first trip to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, a tripleheader weekend which will include practice and qualifying sessions. Saturday will be a doubleheader for the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, with Trucks taking to the track […]