NFL news and notes: Williams reveals cancer diagnosis, Patriots release Gordon

With Week 9 underway, we take a look at all that is happening around the NFL.

From a few injury updates, the New England Patriots moving on from a key player, and the Washington Redskins possibly starting yet another quarterback — we cover it all in this edition of NFL news and notes.

Three things that matter

Redskins' Williams reveals he had cancer

Trent Williams, who just ended his season-long holdout, revealed he was diagnosed with cancer this offseason and had a piece of a tumour removed.

Williams was diagnosed with DFSP – a rare skin cancer that develops in the middle layer of skin. The Redskins player revealed the cancer was weeks away from reaching his brain.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Williams said the growth started nearly six years ago and he was told by the Redskins it was nothing serious. He thought he was dealing with a cyst until he received the DFSP diagnosis. Williams said he nearly lost his life and spent two weeks in a Chicago hospital without a single visit from anyone in the Redskins organisation.

"I think the diagnosis they gave me at the beginning, they underestimated it. It was far more advanced than they realised," he said.

Broncos QB Joe Flacco to miss 4-6 weeks

The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback for an extended amount of time. Veteran Joe Flacco is expected to miss 4-6 weeks as he deals with a herniated disk in his neck, according to ESPN.

Denver announced earlier this week that Flacco would miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, with backup Brandon Allen starting in his place. The Broncos initially feared Flacco's season was in jeopardy, but that feeling seems to have shifted in wake of the recent news.

Flacco, who was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to Denver last offseason, has started eight games this season throwing for 1,822 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions while completing 65.3 per cent of his passes.

Patriots releasing Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon's time in New England has come to an end. Super Bowl champions the Patriots will release Gordon off injured reserve Thursday, according to multiple reports. Gordon, 28, will then be placed on waivers where he hopes to "land in a good and supportive situation," according to ESPN.

Gordon, who caught 20 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games, was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on October 23. It was reported at the time that the injury was minor, and Gordon hoped to be released by the organisation so he could join another team.

New England recently acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons on October 22, hinting that Gordon's time could be coming to an end soon.

Gordon's departure marks the third wideout to leave New England this season after the team traded Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets in August and cut Antonio Brown in September in wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Two things that don't matter

Redskins QB Haskins "excited to put a first start on film"

Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins could finally get his chance to start as veteran Case Keenum remains in the concussion protocol. Haskins took the majority of the first-team snaps on Wednesday and Thursday, putting him one step closer to making his first NFL start.

"I get hyped every day I get to put a helmet on," Haskins said. "Even more excited to put a first start on film, even more excited about it."

Washington have struggled to find consistency with their quarterbacks this campaign since Alex Smith suffered a horrific season-ending leg injury during Week 11 last term. Keenum started the first four games of the year, but left Week 4's game against the New York Giants early with a foot issue. Haskins went in to replace Keenum, but he completed just nine of 17 passes for 107 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Redskins opted to go with Colt McCoy, who had not played since December after suffering a season-ending leg injury, in Week 5 over Haskins. Keenum returned as the starter for Weeks 6-8, but was replaced by Haskins last Thursday in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings when McCoy entered the concussion protocol at half-time.

Haskins, 22, has completed 54.5 per cent of his passes for 140 yards with four interceptions and no touchdowns in two appearances.

Jets' Adams upset about trade talks; Bell comments

Jamal Adams was not holding back in expressing his frustration with the Jets, saying the trade talks that went on behind his back "definitely hurt."

Adams said: "The [Los Angeles] Rams don't take calls on Aaron Donald. The Patriots don't take calls on Tom Brady. That's where I hold myself in that regard. Regardless of that I understand that you have a job to do. That's the way I took it."

Le'Veon Bell, who held out all of the 2018 season in hopes of reaching a new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers and then later signed with the Jets, says he understands Adams' frustration and that he would have reacted the same way when he was his team-mate's age.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly offered a first-round pick for Adams, but that was not enough for New York.

One video you have to see

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who dislocated his right kneecap in a victory against the Broncos, looks good in practice. He was taking snaps behind quarterback Matt Moore.

Thursday's tweet of the day

The Browns had high hopes this season, but are 2-5 entering Week 9. Odell Beckham Jr. admitted Thursday he and quarterback Baker Mayfield are still figuring out a learning curve.