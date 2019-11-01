NFL news and notes: Dwayne Haskins gets first start but Cam Newton's season in jeopardy?

With another slate of games set for Sunday, we take a look at all that is happening around the league.

From a few injury updates to a rookie getting his first NFL start, we cover it all in this edition of NFL news and notes.

Three things that matter

Dwayne Haskins to make first NFL start

It is official. Dwayne Haskins, selected by the Washington Redskins with the number 15 pick out of the 2019 draft, will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Washington interim coach Bill Callahan announced on Friday that Haskins would get the nod, with Colt McCoy serving as the backup while Case Keenum remains in the concussion protocol.

"We're really excited about Dwayne's opportunity," Callahan said. "Young quarterback going up against one of the top three defences in the league. It'll be a great challenge for him. Good learning experience. Great challenge for all of us to pull together and rally around Dwayne and go out there and compete against a top team in the AFC East."

However, Callahan would not reveal whether Haskins will remain the starter going forward, but the team has been "very encouraged" by his progress.

Cam Newton's season could be in jeopardy

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is going to need a bit more time before he is ready to return from a foot injury, casting his season into doubt.

Newton travelled to Green Bay on Friday to visit foot specialist Dr Robert Anderson. Carolina ruled Newton out of its Week 9 home game against the Tennessee Titans earlier this week.

"I spent a long time speaking with Cam this week and he's done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent," general manager Marty Hurney said in a team release. "Unfortunately, we haven't reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more information."

While the team's update did not offer any sort of timetable for Newton's return, NFL Media reported "playing football is a long way off" for the quarterback.

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton could miss 3-4 weeks

T.Y. Hilton has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a calf injury and he is expected to miss even more time.

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich announced on Friday that Hilton is likely to miss three to four weeks as he recovers from an injury suffered during Wednesday's practice.

Hilton was in a walking boot on Thursday and did not practice with the team, though the injury is not considered to be significant.

Two things that don't matter

49ers tight end George Kittle played through injury

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle finished Thursday's victory over the Arizona Cardinals with six catches for 79 receiving yards and one touchdown , but it was not without some pain.

Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed after the game that Kittle was not only dealing with knee pain, but also an ankle injury and a nagging groin issue.

Kittle was injured on the first play of the game when he appeared to bang his knee on Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones in the backfield. He stayed down before walking to the team's medical tent for further evaluation and went to the bench instead of the locker room.

Despite his injury, Kittle still managed to score an impressive tying touchdown on a 30-yard reception just before the end of the first quarter.

Cardinals cut Alfred Morris

The Cardinals are cutting running back Alfred Morris after just a week-plus stint, coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed.

The move comes after Kenyan Drake had a strong performance against the 49ers on Thursday and as David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) are nearing a return at running back.

Morris was inactive against the New Orleans Saints last week, but played on Thursday while Johnson and Edmonds were out. The veteran will hit waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

One video you have to see

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins spoke about his excitement for playing at Wembley Stadium in London.

Friday's tweet of the day

Antonio Brown has not stopped tweeting yet.

He took to Twitter on Friday to share the key card he received from the New England Patriots, which has his first name misspelled. He added the hashtags "Boomin" and "Disrespect."