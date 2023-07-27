NFL news: Joe Burrow taken off on cart at Bengals camp

(Update: 4:14 p.m.): Bengals coach Zac Taylor says it’s a calf injury for Joe Burrow.

Previous coverage:

A massive AFC update could be brewing at Cincinnati Bengals training camp.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was taken off the field on a cart during a workout on Thursday.

Video of Burrow being placed on the cart can be found below:

Here is the cart coming out for Joe Burrow. Massive news pic.twitter.com/zbHB6cJbhb — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 27, 2023

According to The Athletic, Burrow was running out of the pocket to his right when he was injured.

The Bengals are one of top teams in the AFC and in some way, shape or form will be a threat to the Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl hopes. Cincy knocked Buffalo out of the 2022 playoffs and went on to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

It’s likely that all three teams will be top competitors in the conference again this upcoming season… unless Burrow sustained a serious injury.

Bills Wire will bring updates as information is made available.

