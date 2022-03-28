HBO's 'Hard Knocks' will cover Lions in 2022 edition for first time

The Detroit Lions will be on Hard Knocks 2022 coming this summer, it was announced at the NFL owners meetings on Monday. It is the first time in the series' 16-edition run that it will be held at training camp in Allen Park in Detroit. The five-episode season debuts on Aug. 9.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions," Lions team president and CEO Rod Wood said. "HBO Sports & NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

The Lions, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets were the only three teams who were eligible without any rights of refusal. Teams with a first-year head coach cannot be forced to be on the show nor can teams who have made the playoffs in at least one of the past two seasons and teams who have been on the show within the past decade.

Detroit hired head coach Dan Campbell, 45, ahead of the 2021 NFL season. The Lions went 3-13-1 and have finished in last place in the NFC North four straight times.

"As Hard Knocks enters its third decade inside NFL training camps, we are both thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to feature a historic franchise like the Lions," said NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer Ken Rodgers said in the announcement. "The city, the culture and the coaching staff in Detroit all have an exciting energy that will make the show must-watch television this summer."

Campbell previously appeared on the show as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins in 2012. The club also features quarterback Jared Goff, who will be making his third appearance on "Hard Knocks." He was a rookie No. 1 overall pick with the Hard Knocks cameras were with the Los Angeles Rams (then in St. Louis) in 2016. He was also on the show in 2020.

The Lions are one of the few organizations with a woman owner in Sheila Ford Hamp, another potential story line that could evolve on the show.