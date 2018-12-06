NFL News: Every Playoff Clinching Scenario For Week 14

Spencer Ware #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Patrick Mahomes #15 after scoring against the Oakland Raiders

As Week 14 of the 2018 NFL regular season arrives, there is only one team that has actually secured a playoff spot and that team resides in Los Angeles. The Rams currently sit atop the NFC standings and have already locked up the NFC West crown. With just a month remaining in the regular season, five more teams have the opportunity to enter the postseason this weekend and here are all the playoff-clinching scenarios.

The NFL standings are shown on ESPN and detail how things look for all eight divisions throughout the league. No-one has clinched anything in the AFC and every single team is still alive except for the Oakland Raiders who have been mathematically eliminated in Jon Gruden’s first year back as head coach.

