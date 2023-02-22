NFL news: Eagles lose assistant coach Joe Kasper to Dolphins

Eagles lose another defensive assistant coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have lost another assistant coach, but this time it’s not to Jonathan Gannon or Shane Steichen.

Joe Kasper, who spent the last two years as a defensive quality control assistant with the Eagles, has been hired by the Dolphins as their new safeties coach, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Dolphins fired safeties coach Steve Gregory after last season.

Kasper spent 2013 and 2014 as a player personnel and development assistant with the Browns, and current Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was Cleveland’s wide receivers coach in 2014 under Mike Pettine.

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio spent the two weeks before the Super Bowl working with the Eagles’ defensive coaches.

Kasper played college football at Baldwin Wallace, which is in the same conference as Mt. Union, Nick Sirianni’s alma mater. He coached at his alma mater, Mentor (Ohio) High outside Cleveland (alma mater of Mitch Trubisky), for two years before moving to John Carroll outside Cleveland and then Duke from 2018 through 2020 before joining the Eagles.

So far this offseason, the Eagles have lost four assistant coaches, including three on the defensive side of the football.

Steichen became head coach of the Colts, Gannon head coach of the Cards and linebackers coach Nick Rallis accepted a position under Gannon as Cards defensive coordinator.

The only remaining defensive coaches currently on the staff are secondary coach Dennard Wilson, who is a candidate for the defensive coordinator opening, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, edge rusher coach Jeremiah Washburn, assistant secondary coach D.K. McDonald and defensive assistant Tyler Scudder.