Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19, 'remains hopeful' to coach vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss the Week 16 game against the New York Giants.

Sirianni said he woke up and didn't feel well, so he got tested and is currently in the COVID-19 protocol. He told reporters he's feeling "OK" and a little bit better than the morning.

He will continue to work remotely and "remains hopeful to return by Sunday," the Eagles said.

If Sirianni isn't cleared, he said pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo will be acting head coach making game-situation decisions, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will call plays. Sirianni told reporters he and Steichen have already been sharing play-calling duties.

Philadelphia (7-7) defeated the Washington Football Team, 27-17, at home on Tuesday in a game rescheduled because of Washington's COVID-19 outbreak.

Three games were moved from the weekend to Monday or Tuesday due to a large number of COVID-19 cases for Washington, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Rams. NFL Players Association president JC Tretter said earlier Wednesday the NFL wanted to cancel the games, meaning players would not be paid. That's why the union pushed to have games rescheduled a few days later.

The Eagles are on the playoff bubble in eighth place in the NFC standings.