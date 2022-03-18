NFL news: Deshaun Watson picks the Browns; trade from Texans coming

Eagles’ longshot pursuit of Watson ends after he picks Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Deshaun Watson finally has a new home, and it’s not Philadelphia.

While the Eagles publicly gave Jalen Hurts several votes of confidence during the offseason – “There’s no doubt about it,” Howie Roseman said at the Combine when asked if Hurts was still their quarterback – they’ve undeniably tried to upgrade the QB position so far this offseason.

The Eagles’ longshot pursuit of an elite veteran quarterback seemingly ended Friday afternoon when Watson changed his mind and agreed to waive his no-trade clause to allow the Texans to ship him to the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports.

Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

According to reports, the Browns and Texans still have to iron out all the details, but Watson is heading to Cleveland.

Watson’s career was in limbo until last Friday, when a grand jury in Harris County, Texas, ruled that there wasn’t enough evidence to indict Watson on charges related to sexual misconduct allegations.

Story continues

The Eagles reportedly sent an investigator to Houston to look into Watson’s situation, and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated twice in three days linked the Eagles to Watson. Meanwhile, former Eagles president Joe Banner wrote as recently as Tuesday, “I still consider Philly a viable option and don’t buy reports they’re out.”

The Texans’ asking price for Watson started with three 1st-round picks, and the Eagles just happen to have three 1st-round picks in this year’s draft. But when Watson began lining up interviews with teams, the Eagles were not on his list.

The Browns are trading three first-round picks, and two additional picks to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson, per sources. Wow. Wow. Wow. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 18, 2022

He met with officials from the Panthers and Saints on Monday, the Browns on Tuesday and the Falcons on Wednesday. The Browns were initially told they were out of the running but in a stunning turn of events, they convinced him to change his mind. The Browns’ general manager is former Eagles executive Andrew Berry.

The 26-year-old Watson did not play last year but made the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons as the Texans’ starter. In 2020, the last season he played, he became the first QB in NFL history to throw for 4,800 yards, complete 70 percent of his passes and throw for 30 or more TDs and fewer than 10 interceptions. His 104.5 career passer rating is tied with Aaron Rodgers for highest in NFL history.

Even though he only started six games as a rookie, Watson still ranks 5th in NFL history with 104 touchdown passes and 12th in passing yards by a player in his first four seasons.

Although Watson wasn’t indicted, he still faces 22 civil suits and the possibility of a significant suspension.

Watson wasn’t the only veteran quarterback the Eagles were linked with this offseason.

They reportedly made the Seahawks an offer for future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson before he was traded to the Broncos, and although they were never formally linked to Aaron Rodgers it wouldn’t surprise anybody if they looked into acquiring the Packers’ future Hall of Famer before he re-signed with Green Bay.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

With Watson, Wilson and Rodgers no longer on the market, there really aren’t any more veteran options for Roseman.

The Vikings re-signed Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million extension over the weekend. Mitch Trubisky signed with the Steelers for $14.25 million over two years. The 49ers are trying to unload Jimmy Garoppolo, but how much of an upgrade would he really be?

The Eagles’ pursuit of a veteran doesn’t mean they don’t like Hurts and his potential, it just means they were open to getting better at the most important position on the field.

In his first year as a full-time starter and first year in Nick Sirianni’s offense, Hurts went 8-7 in 15 regular-season starts with 16 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns, 3,144 passing yards and 784 rushing yards.

He improved from 51 percent to 62 percent accuracy, reduced his turnovers dramatically and increased his passer rating by 10 points.

He became the youngest quarterback in franchise history to take the Eagles to the playoffs but also had a disastrous playoff performance in a 31-15 wild-card loss in Tampa with two interceptions, 53 percent completion percentage and no touchdown passes until the final minutes.