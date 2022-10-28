NFL news: Chiefs add another weapon ahead of AFC playoff push

Regardless of the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, KC is still a top-level threat in the AFC.

They’re making moves like it, too.

On Thursday, the Chiefs (5-2) made a deal ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1.

Kansas City acquired a weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, trading for wide receiver Kadarius Toney via a deal with the New York Giants.

Per Chiefs Wire, third and sixth-round picks went to the Giants.

Toney is a former first-round pick of New York, however, he pre-dates coach Brian Daboll. The former Bills offensive coordinator was hired as the Giants head coach this offseason and the G-Men appear to be making some moves to fill out the roster the way he desires.

In two years since being taken at the 2021 NFL draft, Toney hasn’t found his footing in the pros. He has recorded 41 receptions for 420 yards in his two seasons.

However, there was a reason he was a first-round selection. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash time and has talent.

Not to mention, most would agree that Mahomes throwing to him is an upgrade from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

During the offseason, the Chiefs traded wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Since then, they’ve used a committee approach to replace him, and Toney is set to be a piece of that.

Worth noting: Toney has not played since Week 2.

He had dealt with hamstring injuries early this year. After the trade, Toney took to his social media account on Twitter to indicate he is not injured, so the NFL will have to wait and see when he gets on the field with his new team.

