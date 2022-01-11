Buccaneers place Richard Sherman back on IR, ending cornerback's season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed cornerback Richard Sherman back on injured reserve on Tuesday with an Achilles injury, ending his season ahead of the playoffs. The veteran will still be around the team to help out the coaches, Mike Garafolo reported for NFL Network and Sherman alluded to on Twitter.

#Buccaneers placed Richard Sherman on IR for the second time, meaning his season is over. Sounds like he will still be around the team to help out and do some coaching, which he’s already done a bit of this season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 11, 2022

The Buccaneers also activated Shaq Barrett leading up to the wild-card game this weekend.

Sherman's season ends on IR

Sherman, 33, joined the Buccaneers as an in-season addition on Sept. 29 following injuries in the team's secondary and a call from quarterback Tom Brady. He started and played in Weeks 4-6 before missing time due to leg injuries and eventually being placed on injured reserve with a calf injury.

While on IR the first time, Sherman stepped up to help coach the defensive backs with coaches out due to COVID-19 protocols. He continued in that role toward the end of the regular season.

He was reactivated ahead of the Week 14 game and played in a win against the Buffalo Bills. But an Achilles injury sidelined him again and he only played again in Week 16 on 4 percent of defensive snaps. A player can only come back from IR once in a season, which Sherman has already done.

Didn’t go how I wanted it to but I’m grateful for the opportunity to strap it up again! Look forward to continuing this journey with my teammates and coaching my butt off. Thank you for all the support this season. The body gave all it had and I’m grateful. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 11, 2022





In five games, he totaled 11 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. Sherman will be an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal.

The Buccaneers (13-4) locked in the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and will host the No. 7 seed Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) on Sunday. Tampa Bay won, 28-22, in Week 6.