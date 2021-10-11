Bengals QB Joe Burrow released from hospital in 'good shape' after possible throat contusion

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was released from the hospital overnight after being checked out for a possible throat contusion in Sunday's overtime loss.

Burrow is in "good shape" after the injury and the team does not expect him to be limited in practice this week, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reported. The team will take it "day-by-day."

The Bengals announced after the game that Burrow was taken to the hospital, but did not provide any more detailed information. There is no word on how he suffered the injury or how series it might have been.

NBC Sports' Mike Florio reported on "Sunday Night Football" that the quarterback was poked in the throat sometime during the game. He did briefly leave the sideline in the second quarter after taking a big hit. The Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway reported that Burrow was having trouble speaking.

Burrow finished the game, a 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, completing 26 of 38 pass attempts for 281 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Bengals (3-2) travel to the Detroit Lions next week.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was also taken to the hospital with a throat contusion. He has also reportedly been released and is traveling back to Cleveland.