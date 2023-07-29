NFL news: Bengals got positive update on Joe Burrow injury

The Cincinnati Bengals dodged a bullet.

On Thursday, quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field at Cincy’s training camp after a non-contact injury to one of his legs.

Clearly, a huge scare. However, things are fine.

Bengals Wire provided a few updates. The first indicated that Burrow was going through the rest of his post-practice routine on Thursday after sustaining the injury. That indicated good news right off the bat.

Then follow-up reports in Cincinnati indicated that Burrow is considered to simply have a strained calf muscle.

A specific timeline for Burrow has not been noted. Regardless, a strained calf is essentially a best-case scenario for a non-contact injury which often can be much worse.

The Bengals are one of top teams in the AFC and in some way, shape or form will be a threat to the Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl hopes. Cincy knocked Buffalo out of the 2022 playoffs and went on to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

It’s likely that all three teams will be top competitors in the conference again this upcoming season.

