NFL news: Baker Mayfield on track to start in 2023 vs. Bills

Just one to keep in mind for down the road: The Bills could be facing Baker Mayfield in 2023.

The Buccaneers have named Mayfield their starting quarterback ahead of the regular season. This relates to the Bills… but with a curve ball attached.

The Bucs will head to Highmark Stadium this upcoming campaign, meaning Mayfield is on track to face the Bills. However, they do not do so until Week 8. Plenty can happen between now and then.

Mayfield was the first-overall pick at the 2018 NFL draft. That was the same year the Bills traded up to select Josh Allen at No. 7 overall.

Since Mayfield began his career with the Browns, he has bounced around to the Panthers, Rams and now Buccaneers. To earn the Bucs’ starting job, he beat out 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask.

In Mayfield’s only play in preseason, he was 8-for-9 and threw a touchdown pass. For what it’s worth, that was against the Steelers who shutout the Bills’ starters last weekend.

Mayfield has made one start against the Bills in his career. He threw two touchdown passes in a 19-16 win over the Bills with the Browns in November 2019.

