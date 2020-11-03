NFL news: 49ers likely without Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle vs. Bills

When the Buffalo Bills’ 2020 schedule was released, undoubtedly one of the toughest games circled was their meeting against the San Francisco 49ers on the road, under the light of Monday Night Football.

Now, not so much.

The 49ers have had a slew of injuries this season, including the loss of pass rusher Nick Bosa and others on defense. Now two keys on offense join that list.

San Francisco (4-4) is likely to be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and their best playmaker, tight end George Kittle, when the Bills (6-2) come to town.

For the second time this season, Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo could miss up to six weeks. The Bills play the 49ers in just over a month from now on Dec. 7 in Week 12.

In Kittle’s case, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the dynamic tight end might not play again this season. He had a broken bone revealed in his foot.

Without Garoppolo, the defending NFC Champions would either have Nick Mullens or CJ Beathard under center. At tight end, backups include Ross Dwelley and sixth-round rookie Charlie Woerner for the 49ers.

