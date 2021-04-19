Rams turn swanky Malibu beach house into NFL draft war room with a view

The most chaotic part of the Los Angeles Rams 2021 draft war room might be the literal ram walking through it.

Head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and the Rams will operate out of a 9,000-square-foot Malibu pad for the 2021 NFL draft that begins April 29. The team will also "host other team business" from the house throughout May.

This place is swanky.

The war room but make it Malibu 🌴



Introducing the @RocketMortgage Draft House! pic.twitter.com/wmL1VOVdIQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 19, 2021

The Rams don't have a first-round pick after sending them to Detroit in the trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford. That might mean a little more pool relaxation on Thursday ahead of the second and third rounds on Friday.

The draft house is an activation with partner Rocket Mortgage as shown in large letters in every major room. The team and Rocket Mortgage will launch a sweepstakes for a fan to stay in the house from May 14-16.

So the Rams converted a Malibu beach house into their draft war room, and will be operating out of it for this year’s draft (a sentence I can’t believe I just typed). Your move, Kliff! pic.twitter.com/7wK1guI0Pe — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 19, 2021

The Rams' announcement reminded fans of another NFC West squad that drew all the luxurious praise in the league's first virtual draft. Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury flexed at the 2020 draft by lounging on his comfy couches in front of floor-to-ceiling glass. A cabana and the desert mountains framed the photo the Cardinals tweeted out as the draft began.

Virtual drafts have brought out charm and personality we're not used to seeing at the standard non-pandemic events. Here's to what the Seahawks or 49ers one-up these two with next April.

