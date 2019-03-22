NFL News Update

With the bulk of the top free agents having been inked to a new deal, NFL teams are obviously turning their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft, with many key Pro Days taking place in recent days. Here’s a quick recap of all of the NFL news during this time of transition in the league.

Free Agent Report:

The Patriots and K Stephen Gostkowski continue to progress towards a deal. While nothing is in place yet, there is no indication that Gostkowski will be with any team other than the Pats in 2019…The Colts signed LB Justin Houston, recently released by Kansas City, to a two-year, $24 million deal. Houston fills a major need as the Colts finally make use of their cap space…QB Robert Griffin III agreed to a two-year deal with the Ravens. RG3 was said to be an excellent mentor for starting QB Lamar Jackson a year ago, so this match makes perfect sense…The Lions added TE Logan Thomas, formerly of the Bills, as depth behind new presumed starter TE Jesse James…The Eagles and DE Vinny Curry will reportedly do a one-year deal, reuniting the two sides after Curry left for Tampa Bay a year ago…The Saints signed the top free agent left on the market, adding former Raiders TE Jared Cook. The tight end position has been a hole for New Orleans since they deal TE Jimmy Graham years ago. After setting career-high marks in many areas in 2018, Cook will have a chance to exceed those numbers in the Saints high-powered offense…WR Cameron Meredith agreed to a reduced salary in order to remain with the Saints. Scheduled to make $3.4 million in 2019, Meredith’s salary drops all the way to $1.3 million after missing most of the last two seasons…The Jets signed QB Trevor Siemian to a one-year, $2 million deal to serve as the backup to QB Sam Darnold…The Lions had earlier made a play to sign restricted free agent RB Malcolm Brown away from the Rams, but LA ultimately matched the offer, retaining Brown as the backup for RB Todd Gurley…The Texans signed QB A.J. McCarron to backup starter Deshaun Watson…The Rams signed long-time Packers LB Clay Matthews to a two-year pact…Oakland signed former Bengals LB Vontaze Burflict to a one-year deal…The Cowboys signed WR Randall Cobb, who had spent his entire career with the Packers. Cobb’s deal is a one-year, $5 million agreement and he is expected to serve as the replacement for departed slot man Cole Beasley…

Pro Day News:

After West Virginia’s recent Pro Day, one NFL scout called QB Will Grier a “riser” who “put on a show.” Grier reportedly has meetings scheduled with as many as ten teams. While he is seemingly moving up boards, he is still expected to be a Day Two pick…Ohio State held their Pro Day earlier this week and QB Dwayne Haskins was easily the top story. The New York Giants, despite reports of having no interest in the quarterback, sent a large contingent of representatives. Meanwhile, Giants’ division rival Washington is also said to be very interested in Haskins and could even pursue a trade up to secure Haskins’ services…

Quick Hits:

The Atlanta Falcons and superstar WR Julio Jones have reportedly had “good conversations” about a contract extension. Jones’ current contract runs through the 2020 season…ESPN is reportedly pursuing former QB Peyton Manning to man their Monday Night Football booth, replacing recently unretired TE Jason Witten…Patriots owner Robert Kraft has reportedly has been offered a deal in his prostitution case and there is a chance all charges could be dropped if Kraft cooperates…The Saints and Cowboys are reportedly in trade talks with the Dolphins regarding DE Robert Quinn as the Dolphins continue the total tear down of the team, with a clear long-term plan in place…Jaguars shot-caller Tom Coughlin recently suggested that he has “full confidence” in RB Leonard Fournette, despite a bumpy end of season for the two sides…

Injury Updates:

Redskins TE Jordan Reed has been working out with teammates this offseason after missing the final three games of the 2018 season. After all of his injury woes throughout his career, fantasy players have seemingly given up on the talented tight end, but he has typically been a high-level producer when on the field…Rams WR Cooper Kupp, who suffered a torn ACL last season, says he is where he’s “supposed to be” in his recovery. Kupp notably was able to return to the field after what appeared to be a gruesome early-season knee injury only to tear the ACL a few weeks later. The Rams Offense was not the same without the efficient Kupp…Seahawks veteran WR Doug Baldwin recently shared in an interview that he has more surgeries scheduled for the offseason after already having knee and shoulder procedures since the season concluded. This news even sparked a rumor that Baldwin could be considering retiring from the game…