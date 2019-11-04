Sterling Shepard returning to concussion protocol, will miss MNF game against Cowboys

Sterling Shepard’s return to the field will have to wait just a bit longer.

The New York Giants announced on Sunday that Shepard will return to concussion protocol, and will miss their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Shepard was officially cleared to return on Friday afternoon.

“He practiced fully this week and was limited with no contact the two weeks before that,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement. “He told [head trainer] Ronnie [Barnes on Saturday that] he didn’t feel well and was sent for examination and evaluation. When he arrived for work this morning, he still did not feel well. At that point, the decision was made to continue in the concussion protocol.”

Shepard has been battling concussions throughout the entire year, starting with their season opener against the Cowboys. He entered into concussion protocol following that loss and missed one game, but returned in Week 3. Shepard then suffered another concussion in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, and has been sidelined ever since.

Shephard has picked up 267 yards on 25 receptions and has one touchdown in four games this year. The 25-year-old — who signed a four-year, $41 million extension with the Giants this offseason — racked up 872 yards and four touchdowns last season in New York, his third in the league.

Though he was cleared on Friday, Sterling Shepard will miss another game while dealing with a concussion. (AP/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

