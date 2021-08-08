NFL Network's Brian Baldinger thinks Giants' Shane Lemieux should take Year 2 leap

Shane Lemieux Giants closeup 2020

The Giants went into training camp without a huge upgrade to their offensive line despite the unit still being at the bottom of the pack compared to the rest of the league in 2020. And after just a few days, their depth options -- Zach Fulton and Joe Looney -- both retired unexpectedly.

But the core group has built chemistry for a year, and the Giants are banking on that to only get better and lead to good play in 2021.

Well, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger believes sophomore guard Shane Lemieux is due to have a season that will certainly be helpful for Big Blue. He placed him on his list of eight players in the trenches primed for a leap in Year 2 after showcasing solid play in his rookie campaign.

Lemieux did suffer a knee injury very early in training camp, but he is only supposed to miss a few weeks and won't need any surgery.

And after showcasing his skills as a starter midway through the 2020 season, Baldinger believes more Lemieux starts will only be positive for New York.

"The Giants were reeling at 1-6 heading into November -- although beginning to play better -- and chose to start their fourth-round rookie guard against the eventual Super Bowl champion Bucs," Baldinger wrote. "They pulled Lemieux from the left on a variety of plays from traps to powers and sweeps, taking the Bucs to the brink before losing by two. But the Giants looked like a real offense that day. They then went on a four-game win streak; Father Judge's coaching and Lemieux's pulling had me believing they could turn things around."

The Oregon product had a grittiness to him when he played, not backing down from anyone coming against him. The Giants benefitted from his run blocking, and while his pass protection can improve, there is film that shows good play.

It would make sense to have Lemieux start next to Andrew Thomas on the left side when he returns to Big Blue.

Either way, Baldy believes the Giants did right by drafting him two years ago.

"Forget what the grading services say, this kid has an inner fiber that burns hot and there's a lot of nasty to his game," Baldinger said. "The Giants found their guard!