NFL Network's Brian Baldinger sees high upside for Giants' Matt Peart -- if he can correct these things

The Giants, and their fans, were impressed with the work Matt Peart did at left tackle on Sunday. The third-rounder split time with the Giants’ first-round choice Andrew Thomas, with the latter getting benched for being late to a meeting on Saturday.

And during Peart’s time on the field, NFL Network analyst and former offensive lineman Brian Baldinger was impressed with what the tape showed. But there is certainly room for improvement.

Coming out of UConn, Peart was looked at as a prototypical tackle because of his size at 6-foot-7, 318 pounds that needed to work on his technique. The Bronx native was a project, then, for the Giants and someone that could be built into a solid tackle option for years to come.

But just six games into his career, Peart is showing some promise, especially in the run game as Baldinger pointed out. During one of his signature “Baldy Breakdowns,” he analyzed Peart who was pretty dominant in the run game. His Pro Football Focus grade further proves that, as it was at 93.4 over Peart’s 27 total snaps on the day. That was the best of any lineman.



Peart isn’t a polished lineman just yet, though. His pass block grade was 58.9 and Baldinger pointed out some flaws in his game.

While breaking down the first pass rush by Montez Sweat for the Football Team in the video, he notices that Peart needs to stay squarer when trying to keep the rusher back.

“He mostly saw Montez Sweat. He didn’t see any Chase Young. He didn’t see any – he saw Ryan Anderson. …The one thing I’d say that’s got him in trouble a little bit is he needs to squarer longer,” Baldinger said. “Stay more square and don’t open that gate too soon, You’re in good shape, you’ve got long arms. Use them. Try to stay more square longer.”

He also noticed that Peart likes to drop his outside football back too soon, which opens up that “gate” as Baldy put it. Thomas has the same issue at the moment, as he pointed out, and both need to clean that up.

“Don’t drop that outside foot too early. Andrew Thomas struggles with that too,” he said.

Overall, Baldinger likes Peart’s size, especially his long arms. On Daniel Jones’ touchdown pass to Darius Slayton, Sweat was able to push Peart back to get a little pressure on Jones. Baldinger thought that Peart could’ve used that big size and arm length to push Sweat back more.

Little things like that will hopefully come in time for No. 74. But it was a start worth celebrating, as it set a clear foundation for Peart that says he deserves to be getting more playing time. Baldinger might agree if he can clean those things up.