NFL Network updates Jordan Poyer free agency: ‘Market is softer’ (video)

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, as it stands at the time of publication, remains a free agent.

Some anticipated Poyer’s market would be settled as quick as Tremaine Edmunds was, who is already on a new team in the Chicago Bears. That hasn’t happened, all while other free-agent safeties such as Jessie Bates and Von Bell have gone on to sign in free agency.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi has since updated Poyer’s status. The insider admitted it seems like that “market for Poyer is softer than expected,” but he explained why that might be. Among reasons: Poyer’s age (31) and other free agents also still available.

See the NFL Network clip below for the full update on Poyer as of Tuesday afternoon:

Poyer playing the waiting game. pic.twitter.com/NOLqYvioXm — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 14, 2023

